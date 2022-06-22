Challis student makes honor rollKacie Hewitt of Challis earned a spot on the President’s List at Lewis Clark State College for the spring 2022 semester.
Students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.75 on at least 12 graded credits to be on the president’s list. Hewitt is among 471 students on the president’s list.
Forest awards 5 scholarshipsFive local class of 2022 high school graduates are recipients of this year’s Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarships, awarded by the Salmon-Challis Forest.
Each student received $1,500.
Recipients are Kelli Ann Strand and Jarett Ollar of Challis, George Cecil of Mackay, Mason Semmler of Salmon and Lexi Pippo of Leadore.
Since the Jackie Caivano scholarship awards began in 1998, forest employees have given away $83,500 in scholarships to 90 students.
Local college students make dean’s listStudents from Challis, Salmon, Arco and Ellis were named to the dean’s list at the University of Idaho for the spring semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on at least 12 graded credits.
Jesse Riding of Challis earned a spot on the list, along with Austin Anderson of Ellis.
From Salmon are Ammon Tolman, Brooke Painter, Emma Hammond and Will Garrett. Arco students on the list are Alexandria Wood, EmmaRae Darland, Montana MacConnell and Zachary Wood.
Donations made to fire departmentDan Tanner, Tom Thurber and Mitch Wilson all donated to the Challis Fire Department.
3 students receive scholarshipsThree Custer County students, all of whom graduated from their respective high schools last month, received $1,000 scholarships from Konnex Resources, a subsidiary of Phoenix Copper.
Scholarships were given to Kaytlyn Winters and Trinity Seefried, both of Mackay; and Kelli Ann Strand of Challis.
Sawtooth Forest gets new acting directorBekee Hotze has been appointed the acting forest supervisor for the Sawtooth Forest.
She most recently had worked as the district ranger for the Salt Lake Ranger District in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache Forest in Utah. She replaces Jim DeMaagd.
School district receives donationNorman and Nikki Doll donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Nyle Thornock and Byron Bailey.