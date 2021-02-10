Sorority selects valentine queenPeggy Redick of Challis has been chosen the 2021 valentine queen for the Beta Phi Sorority.
She is to be crowned at the group’s valentine dinner.
Redick and her husband, Leigh, moved to Challis from Dillon, Montana, 20 years ago when they transferred to the local Bureau of Land Management office. They have three children — Tanner, Ty and Taylor.
Redick has been a Beta Phi member for almost 17 years. She coaches the Challis junior high and high school cross country teams, has coached track at both school levels and will coach junior high track this spring. A runner herself, she also enjoys hiking, riding horses and reading.
Farr earns dean’s list spotChallis High School graduate Jessi Farr was listed on the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours and earned a grade point average of at least 3.33 to be on the dean’s list.
Steele Memorial trustee on national committeeKristin Troy, chairwoman of the Steele Memorial Medical Center board, was appointed to the American Hospital Association committee on governance.
Her two-year appointment should allow her to share the perspective of the most remote hospital in the lower 48 states to national health care issues, according to a news release from the national hospital association.
The committee is tasked with focusing on strategic opportunities to guide and assist hospitals across the United States.