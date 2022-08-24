Amanda Gardner of Clayton was appointed to the Serve Idaho Commission by Gov. Brad Little.
Serve Idaho is the governor's commission on service and volunteerism. Commission members work "to inspire and recognize volunteers and empower communities through service and AmericCorps to solve Idaho's unmet needs," according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Gardner represents the volunteer sector on the commission. She is the co-executive director of the White Clouds Preserve, is on the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary board, volunteers with the Idaho Nonprofit Center and is a member of the Southwest Idaho Directors of Volunteer Services.
A past AmeriCorps member, she has brought AmeriCorps teams to Custer County for the last two years. Those teams have helped at The HUB, the Challis senior center, the animal sanctuary and with riparian work along the Salmon River, among other projects.
Local students graduate from U of I
Four area students graduated from the University of Idaho in May. They were among 1,467 people to receive degrees.
Jesse Riding of Challis was awarded a bachelor of science degree in fire ecology and management.
Hannah Wallis of May earned a master of arts degree in music.
Zachary Hansen of Arco received a master’s of engineering degree in engineering management.
Jett Kauffman of Salmon received a bachelor of science degree in physics.