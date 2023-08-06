Arts council receives grant
The Challis Arts Council was awarded $2,977 from the Idaho Commission on the Arts earlier this month.
The grant is part of the state entity’s public programs in the arts effort.
A total of $726,000 was awarded to 85 entities in 26 Idaho communities this grant cycle. All the recipients must match their awards.
Locals graduate from UI
A Challis woman and three Salmon residents all graduated from the University of Idaho in May. They were among the 1,457 UI students who received degrees at the end of the spring semester.
Savannah Moore of Challis received a bachelor of science degree in veterinary science.
Patrick Withers of Salmon received his juris doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Brooke Painter of Salmon received a bachelor of science degree in recreation, sports and tourism management. Jacob Wilkins of Salmon received a bachelor of science degree in fishery resources.
