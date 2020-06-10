During a Wednesday court hearing in Fremont County for Chad Daybell, it was revealed that the two bodies found on his Sugar-Salem property are those of his current wife's children.
On Wednesday, the youths’ grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, confirmed that the bodies belong to their grandson J.J. Vallow, 8, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, who have been missing since September.
Fremont County police officers arrested Daybell Tuesday morning. The following day, Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appeared before 7th District Court Judge Faren Eddins and Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood via ZOOM. The Idaho Supreme Court has ordered hearings be held electronically due to COVID-19.
Eddins set Daybell’s bail at $1 million, despite arguments from Prior that such a steep bail shouldn’t be applied to someone facing a five-year prison term and a $10,000 fine.
Daybell is charged with the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence stemming from a Sept. 22, 2019, incident. He is also accused of destroying or altering human remains sometime between Sept 8, 2019, and June 9, 2020.
Wood told Eddins that the bodies were of two children.
“While we recognize felony concealing of evidence only has a max of five years per charge, I think the background and context of this case necessitates a higher bail,” Wood said. He noted the evidence that was buried didn’t involve documents, drugs or guns, but the bodies of children.
“These are human remains. Although those remains have not been positively identified, we are aware those remains are the remains of children which we believe is an aggravating factor,” Wood said. “The manner of the concealment of one of those bodies, the state finds to be particularly egregious both in aggravating factor and bears on character.”
Wood was also concerned that Daybell would attempt to flee.
“We would also note that what has been found on Mr. Daybell’s property, should he bail out, he has strong incentive to flee,” he said. “Clearly, this is the beginning of the investigation into the deaths of children who were found on his property. We ask that the bail reflect that.”
Prior argued that the $1 million bond was excessive, and that Wood was basing it on potential future charges.
“(Chad) is not a flight risk. Nothing in his history indicates that he will flee the jurisdiction,” he said.
According to Prior, Chad Daybell has children in the community and owns property, giving him a reason to stay put.
In December, Chad and his new wife Lori left Rexburg a day after police interviewed them about the whereabouts of J.J. and Tylee. The police returned to the newlyweds’ condo the next day after learning information the Daybells provided on J.J.’s whereabouts was false. The couple had left for Hawaii, where in March Hawaiian police arrested Lori.
Lori was extradited to Rexburg where she remains in jail in lieu of posting a $1 million bond. She’s been charged with two felonies involving desertion and nonsupport of her children and three misdemeanors of resisting arrest, soliciting to commit a crime and willful disobedience of the court.
“When the police showed up at his house last (Monday) night, he didn’t flee. He didn’t abscond. Mr. Daybell didn’t run. His intention was to turn himself in to the court to address these issues,” Prior said. “Quite obviously, I disagree with Mr. Wood. Mr. Daybell has every intention and every motivation to stay in the community to address these charges.”
Prior also reminded Eddins of the substantial amount of press coverage surrounding the Vallow-Daybell case.
“The publicity is not a reason to raise the bond to an extraordinary amount,” he said.
The judge said that he was taking into account the “destruction of human remains of two different people," as he set bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 1 and 2. Lori Vallow's preliminary hearing is set for July 9 and 10, after being continued several times.