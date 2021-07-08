A 10-year-old girl had no way of contacting help after her kayak capsized on Redfish Lake on July 2, and she was in the cold water for nearly half an hour before Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy John Haugh helped pull her out.
Haugh said the child was hypothermic when they pulled her onto his patrol boat at about 2:30 p.m. What saved her life, according to Haugh, is that she was wearing a life jacket. The little girl was too weak and the 12-foot, yellow sea kayak was too big for her to pull herself up onto, the deputy said.
“Life jackets save lives,” Haugh said. “If it wasn’t for that life jacket, it would’ve been a body recovery.”
A confluence of poor decisions led to the young girl being stranded in the middle of the lake, Haugh said. Someone that young requires constant supervision when they are on the water, he said. The girl’s uncle was watching her from the shore and her mom told her not to go out too far, but Haugh pointed out that with children “it goes in one ear and out the other.”
Once the girl was in the middle of the lake, she realized her mistake and tried to turn around. She wasn’t strong enough to turn the bulky kayak and flipped it. Sea kayaks are meant for long trips in open waters and take some experience to use, according to Haugh. After speaking with the mom, Haugh found out the girl had limited experience with sea kayaks.
Once she was in the water, the girl told Haugh she tried to call for help. Redfish is large and there were a lot of people laughing, screaming and making a general commotion that day, drowning out her cries for help.
“People giggle about carrying a whistle, but you can always hear a whistle,” Haugh said as a general tip.
The girl was lucky he was out patrolling.
“This was a near miss,” Haugh said he told her.