Forest Service workers will remove some or all developed facilities at 15 sites in the Salmon-Challis National Forest to consolidate resources and funds.
Affected sites include Moose Meadows, the Lake Creek use area, two latrines at Hat Creek, Old Iron Lake campground, the Beagle Creek use area, Lost Spring campground and Reservoir Creek campground near Salmon.
Sites near Challis include the Mahoney camping area, Loon Creek, the Monte Cristo camp area and the Indian Springs campground. Sites by Stanley include the Jerry Creek camping area, Josephus Lake trailhead and the Tin Cup campground. The Iron Bog campground near Mackay will also be decommissioned.
According to a press release from Forest Service Public Relations Officer Amy Baumer, the decommissioning process began in 2018 with a cost-benefit analysis after a reduction in maintenance and operation funds for the forests. Forest Service workers analyzed 115 sites based on site condition, a 2006 recreation facilities analysis, use and profit or loss.
According to the release some sites will see minimal changes, such as the removal of a pit toilet that doesn’t meet environmental safety standards at the Iron Lake campground. Other sites, such as Iron Bog campground, will lose 10 campsites.
Baumer said decommissioning the sites will have an upfront cost, but removing facilities and sites will save the Forest Service money in the long run.
“Removing some or all of the facilities at these sites will allow the forest to operate remaining sites to a higher standard of quality and allows staff to focus time and a limited budget on sites that receive the greatest amounts of use, cost less to maintain, and are currently in better condition,” Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said in the release. “This strategy will ultimately lead to a better visitor experience at developed recreation sites across the forest.”