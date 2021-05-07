First Cobalt has been awarded $600,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for research into “innovative” processing techniques for cobalt and copper expected to be mined in Idaho.
The money is being matched equally by First Cobalt. The $1.2 million will be spent in the next two years.
The research effort is being conducted in conjunction with the Kroll Institute for Extractive Metallurgy at the Colorado School of Mines. Students and faculty at the Golden, Colorado, university will work to identify “more efficient and environmentally friendly methods to process cobalt ore from pyrite material,” First Cobalt CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.
The research should help First Cobalt “become the world’s most sustainable producer of battery materials,” he said.
First Cobalt has shipped 440 pounds of drill core material to the university for evaluation. Colorado School of Mines students and professors will “work to further characterize the physical properties of cobalt ore to determine the range of methods that are effective for processing,” Mell said. Another 4,400 pounds of underground material will be shipped later this summer to test ore sorting methods that potentially separate cobalt and copper ore from waste host rocks.
Mell is hopeful the evaluation can help establish an improved process that is less costly, consumes less energy and generates less waste “thereby minimizing the environmental impact of mining and mineral processing.”
Results from the university’s tests will be compared to a conventional processing system that First Cobalt has already demonstrated to be effective for cobalt recovery, according to Mell.
First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County and has cobalt and silver properties in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. According to First Cobalt, Iron Creek is “one of the largest cobalt resources in the U.S.” The Idaho cobalt belt extends for about 62 miles in Lemhi and Custer counties. It includes the former producing Blackbird Mine that operated from 1902 to 1968 and produced 50 percent of the total U.S. cobalt output in 1954. First Cobalt also owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America. It’s in Canada.
“Our vision in Idaho is to build a modern underground mine operation and mineral processing facility,” Mell said. “We can take advantage of new and emerging technologies that reduce waste material coming out of the mine and reduce the amount of energy required to process the ore.”
North America needs a reliable supply of cobalt, Mell and other First Cobalt officials say, because of the uncertainties with the supply chain for the product today. About 70 percent of all the cobalt used in the world today is mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 80 percent of battery-grade cobalt is refined and produced in China. The only country with significant cobalt refining operations, outside Asia, is Finland.
Cobalt is one of 35 “critical” elements defined by the U.S. Department of the Interior. It is a key component for electric vehicle batteries and batteries for other electronics, ranging from cellphones to computers to medical devices to cordless power tools. All of the cobalt now used to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. is imported. First Cobalt expects to sell the bulk of the cobalt it mines in Idaho to the electric vehicle sector.