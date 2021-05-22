First Cobalt has acquired additional mining claims at its Iron Creek Project in Lemhi County, doubling the size of its land position.
The new claims are west of the existing cobalt-copper project. The new claims bring First Cobalt’s land package to just under 4,000 acres.
The new claims follow the Iron Creek host rock horizon “where the potential to find additional cobalt and copper resources is high,” according to First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell. More testing farther west is planned, based on findings to date. He said the new claims were deemed strategic to the company’s summer exploration plans.
Drill tests on the western portion of the resource area showed higher-grade copper mineralization along with typical cobalt mineralization, Mell said.
“We believe the Idaho Cobalt Belt is America’s best opportunity to develop a domestic supply of this critical mineral, which is essential to national and economic security,” Mell said. “This larger land package is consistent with our strategy of producing the world’s most sustainable cobalt and could help America develop a domestic supply chain with a lower carbon footprint.”
Iron Creek contains an indicated resource estimated at 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and 29 million pounds of contained copper. It also has an inferred resource of an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt and 40 million pounds of contained copper.
First Cobalt acquired the 103 exploration claims on the West Fork property from DG Resource Management.
First Cobalt’s headquarters are in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America. In addition to its Idaho holdings, the company has cobalt and silver properties in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.