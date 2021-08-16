Commissioning of First Cobalt’s refinery near Toronto, Ontario, Canada, remains on schedule, company officials said.
Plans call for the hydrometallurgical refinery to be fully commissioned by the end of 2022, making it the only refiner of battery-grade cobalt sulfate in North America and the second-largest outside of China.
Part of the commissioning effort includes maintenance of electric, water and pumping supplies and inspections of those systems, First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said in a news release. Work is also underway to improve the access road to the refinery to accommodate heavier truck traffic.
A new solvent extraction building is needed and workers from Boart Longyear are drilling to analyze what foundation will be needed at that building. Likewise, planning is occurring related to expanding the crystallizer building. The effluent treatment facility is also under review, Mell said.
As construction and development work moves along, First Cobalt personnel have begun discussions with government officials about creating a battery park on site, similar to what’s in place at the Harjavalta Industrial Park in Finland. First Cobalt envisions refining nickel and cobalt, in addition to recycling black mass from spent lithium-ion batteries. Tests conducted by First Cobalt show that both cobalt and nickel can be recovered from black mass. The possibility of leaching black mass within First Cobalt’s refinery to produce nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese products is currently being studied and should be completed by the end of the year.
When lithium-ion batteries reach the end of their life, they are dismantled and the part that contains the electrodes are crushed or shredded into a powdery fraction called black mass, Mell said in the release. That process requires a refining solution to separate and recover each of the metals. He and First Cobalt officials say the superior approach to do that work is to use a hydrometallurgical refining process, which they would employ at their refinery.
First Cobalt’s near-term strategy is to leverage its existing processing facilities to process black mass and recover payable metals. Longer term the company intends to produce battery-grade materials for electric vehicles, Mell said.
First Cobalt’s mission is to be the most sustainable producer of battery materials. Mell said the company’s ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries is an important step in that journey.
“There are many producers of black mass in the western world, but few environmentally friendly options to then refine the product into battery-grade material,” he said. The biggest obstacles are the large capital expenditure and permitting required to do so, he said.
Mell and other First Cobalt officials believe in integrated refining operation will help attract a precursor manufacturer to the site. Precursor manufacturing is the final step in chemical processing prior to the battery being mechanically fitted within a cathode and anode casing for electric vehicles.
According the news release, the mutual advantages for an integrated approach with another manufacturer include “lower operating costs, lower logistics costs and a smaller environmental footprint.”
First Cobalt’s refinery is located in the community of Temiskaming Shores. It operated from 1996 until 2015 producing cobalt, nickel, copper and silver products.
First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County and cobalt and silver properties in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.