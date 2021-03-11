New drill targets for cobalt and copper have been identified in First Cobalt’s Iron Creek deposit in Lemhi County.
First Cobalt CEO Trent Mell said in a news release that a geophysical survey shows support to resume drilling to expand the Iron Creek deposit and test new targets in an approximate 1-mile radius of the property.
High chargeability zones were detected, which present an opportunity to more than double the strike length of the current mineralization, Mell said. Tests also showed potential for new mineralization within the footwall.
“The new geophysical survey has been successful in identifying new targets on our Idaho property and potentially expanding known cobalt-copper mineralization,” Mell said. “We are excited by the prospectivity of our land package.” He said drilling will resume this summer at Iron Creek.
Mell believes the Idaho cobalt belt is America’s “best opportunity to rapidly develop a domestic supply” of cobalt, which is critical to the electric vehicle industry. “Fast-tracking the Iron Creek Project is consistent with our strategy of producing the world’s most sustainable cobalt,” he said.
The new targets were identified by surveying 13 lines using induced polarity and resistivity geophysical methods, Mell said. The Iron Creek deposit has been traced by drilling over an approximate 3,000-foot strike extent. The next drilling program will test for the extensions of the Iron Creek resource. It will focus on the areas with high chargeability anomalies. More ground geophysical surveys are also planned, Mell said.
First Cobalt owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America. It’s located in Canada. First Cobalt also owns the Iron Creek cobalt project in Idaho and controls significant silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past-producing mines.