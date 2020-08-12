First Cobalt officials have tweaked their plan to reopen the only cobalt refinery in North America, according to company CEO and President Trent Mell.
Plans now call for moving directly to an expansion scenario and conducting pilot plant work at third-party facilities. That move will save millions of dollars and generate stronger returns for First Cobalt shareholders, Mell said.
At the same time, optimization studies of the refinery, located near Toronto, Canada, are advancing, with opportunities to lower operating costs being identified, he said.
First Cobalt plans to expand the permitted cobalt refinery from 13.2 tons per day to 60.6 tons per day, which Mell says will transform the facility into a “globally competitive refiner of cobalt for the North American and European electric vehicle markets.” An expanded refinery would represent up to 5 percent of global demand for refined cobalt. First Cobalt owns a cobalt project in Lemhi County and controls mineral assets in Canada, including 50 mines that have produced cobalt in the past.
As assessments have continued this summer, company officials decided that instead of using existing permits and equipment to operate a demonstration plant prior to proceeding with expansion, they would instead move forward with expansion and use other sites for testing purposes. Not only would that initial approach have cost millions of dollars, Mell said, “electric vehicle manufacturers expressed no preference for an on-site demonstration plant” because final product qualification will be determined after material produced at the expanded refinery is evaluated.
Other work currently underway, according to Mell, focuses on optimizing storage capacity in the dry-stack tailings facility and finalizing submissions for permit amendments. Metallurgical test work to validate expected improvements in cobalt recoveries have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. But Mell expects things to get back on track in the remaining months of 2020.