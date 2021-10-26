First Cobalt officials are moving forward with getting their refinery ready to process cobalt.
A contract for the design and manufacturing of solvent extraction cells and technical support and process control for a new solvent extraction plant was awarded last week to Metso Outotec. According to First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell, Metso is “recognized as a world leader in sustainable solutions for mineral processing and refining.”
And First Cobalt has received two of the three required permit amendments to recommission the refinery.
The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks approved an air and noise environmental compliance permit last week. A water permit had already been approved. The third and final permit amendment, related to industrial sewage, has been submitted for review.
First Cobalt’s Canadian refinery is the only permitted hydrometallurgical refinery in North America. Mell said once it’s operational, it will be the only producer of battery-grade cobalt for the North American electric vehicle market. First Cobalt plans to recycle batteries and produce nickel sulfate at the refinery, he said. There are also plans for a partnership with a battery precursor manufacturer. Company officials continue negotiations with automakers and battery suppliers.
First Cobalt anticipates receiving contained cobalt at its refinery in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County and has cobalt and silver properties in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.
Mell pointed out that sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. in the first half of this year increased by 130 percent and more auto manufacturers have announced plans for more electric vehicles in their lineups.