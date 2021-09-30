Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Drilling crews from First Cobalt and its contractors set up equipment that will target the copper-rich western extension of the Iron Creek deposit.
Drilling at First Cobalt’s Iron Creek project in Lemhi County has resumed, company officials announced, pointing out that their objective is to double the size of the current resource in the next two years.
Stronger commodity prices and an acceleration of electric vehicle adoption rates in North America are the driving forces behind First Cobalt’s efforts, company President and CEO Trent Mell said in a news release. A total of 325,000 electric vehicles were sold in North America in the first half of 2021, Mell said, a 128 percent increase from the first half of 2020 when 142,000 were sold.
First Cobalt is currently drilling to test extensions of the cobalt deposit near Salmon, which is open to the east and west now. Drilling will initially focus on extending the east and west strike, as well as down dip, Mell said. Drilling this year will exceed 4,000 meters. Results of the drill tests are expected by the end of the year, Mell said.
“Resuming drilling in Idaho supports our strategy of building a North American battery materials supply chain and is supported by stronger commodity prices and a constructive outlook for a domestic EV supply chain,” Mell wrote. “Assuming drill results are as expected in 2021, we anticipate an even larger drill campaign in 2022 to fast-track our plans for domestic mine supply.”
First Cobalt drilled at Iron Creek from 2017 until 2019 and then paused exploration until now to focus on developing its refining business to supply electric vehicle battery makers. The company owns a permitted hydrometallurgical refinery in Canada.
Iron Creek is one of two primary cobalt resource projects in the United States where cobalt is considered a critical mineral due to America’s reliance on foreign supply of cobalt. Iron Creek is recognized as the largest unmined cobalt resource in the U.S.
First Cobalt says its mission is “to be the most sustainable producer of battery materials.”