First Cobalt has begun its $2.5 million exploration program at its Iron Creek project in Lemhi County.
Bedrock geological mapping is now taking place along with geochemical surveys of the recently acquired West Fork property. Geophysical surveys of the Ruby zone area south of the main site and east toward the Redcastle property are up next as company officials evaluate possible additional resources.
The goal is to double the size of the resource in the next two drill seasons “as interest grows in a U.S. domestic cobalt supply to support a growing electric vehicle market,” First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.
The Iron Creek project is one of the few primary cobalt deposits in the world and the largest in the U.S., Mell said.
First Cobalt plans to drill almost 15,000 feet in the next two summers, mostly to test the western and eastern extensions of the deposit. At the same time, the company continues work to expand its refinery in Canada — the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America.
Drilling has outlined the strike extent of mineralization to more than 3,000 feet and down-dip to more than 2,000 feet, suggesting strong potential for significant future resource growth, according to Mell.
“Cobalt demand for electric vehicles is projected to increase more than 250 percent by 2025,” Mell said. “Idaho is believed to be America’s best opportunity to develop a domestic supply of” cobalt.
Mell always reminds people that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.