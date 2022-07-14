Two people died in vehicle crashes in Custer County in the last week.

William Hammond of Challis died after an auto crash the afternoon of July 7. The accident was reported at 3:39 p.m. on Idaho Highway 21 near Banner Summit near the border of Custer and Boise counties.

Hammond died in the ambulance before crews could get him to a medical facility, according to Custer County Coroner Chad Workman. No one else was in the vehicle.

Kristin Curry, 57, died after a UTV accident on July 9. The accident was reported to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 3:43 p.m. near Trail Creek and Body Creek.

Curry had addresses listed in Blaine County and Mackay, Workman reported.

The Sheriff’s Department reports on the crashes hadn’t been completed by the Messenger deadline and no other details were available.

