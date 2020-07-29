Firefighters contained two fires burning northwest of Salmon in the last week.
The Eagles Nest Fire, 22 miles northwest of Salmon in the Pine Creek drainage, burned about 2 acres of grass and fir trees. Ten firefighters responded to the fire on July 24 and had it under control the morning of July 27.
The Copper Fire, also reported July 24, was 1 mile away from the Eagles Nest Fire, according to officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest. It burned about one-quarter of an acre of grass, lodgepole and spruce conifer trees. That fire was called out the afternoon of July 25.
The Central Idaho fire dispatch zone is at moderate fire danger and the forest is quickly drying out with high temperatures and limited precipitation. There are no fire restrictions in the forest, but people are reminded to fully douse their campfires.