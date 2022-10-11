mackay dam 10.6

Two spill gates at Mackay Dam are damaged. Officials with the Big Lost River Irrigation District continue lining up funds for repairs to the dam.

 Messenger file photo

The Big Lost River Irrigation District has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board for repairs to Mackay Dam.

At its Sept. 16 meeting, the water board awarded $12.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to 12 aging infrastructure projects in the state, including the Mackay Dam project. The board received 31 applications for this new grant program. The grant funds came from $75 million allocated by the Legislature earlier this year to the water board to help pay for water projects “to address water sustainability, rehabilitate or improve aging water infrastructure or support flood management,” according to a news release from the water board.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.