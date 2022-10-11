The Big Lost River Irrigation District has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board for repairs to Mackay Dam.
At its Sept. 16 meeting, the water board awarded $12.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to 12 aging infrastructure projects in the state, including the Mackay Dam project. The board received 31 applications for this new grant program. The grant funds came from $75 million allocated by the Legislature earlier this year to the water board to help pay for water projects “to address water sustainability, rehabilitate or improve aging water infrastructure or support flood management,” according to a news release from the water board.
The Big Lost River Irrigation District requested a $2 million grant. In the data submitted to the state board, Big Lost officials said the dam needs $9 million in repairs.
The city of Salmon’s grant request for $731,250 to replace water lines was deemed ineligible for a grant. The city reported to state water board officials a need for $2.9 million of new water lines.
Big Lost River Irrigation District officials have been pursuing grants and loans for dam repairs for years. In spring 2017 when Mackay Reservoir was emptied after record snowfall caused extensive flooding throughout Custer County, it was discovered that two of the six gates didn’t work.
Custer County received a $117,167 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the fall of 2019 to pay for engineering work before gates could be replaced.
Custer County had to put up matching funds, bringing the total amount of money for engineering work to $156,223. A year later the Idaho Department of Commerce awarded a $24,000 grant to cover more of those engineering costs. Other funds were given to the district from Butte County, the Big Lost River Groundwater District and the Idaho National Laboratory. But higher-than-expected engineering costs still left the irrigation district about $26,000 short of the engineering costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.