The deaths of two Lemhi County residents were attributed to COVID-10 on Wednesday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials reported a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s both had died from the coronavirus. Their deaths bring Lemhi County's death toll from the virus to 23.
There were 15 active cases of the virus in Lemhi County at the end of the day Wednesday. Six active cases were listed in Custer County and Butte County had just one active case on Wednesday.
Nearly two years in to the scenario, 314,915 Idahoans have been confirmed to have contract the coronavirus and 4,082 have died from it.