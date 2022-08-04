BOISE — Both pilots on a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, Forest Service officials said July 22.

Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D series “Chinook” crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. July 21.

Recommended for you