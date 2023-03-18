firefighters of the year 3.9
Darin Maxwell and Cobalt Richardson were chosen as 2022 firefighters of the year for the Challis Fire Department. They demonstrated how the jaws of life work at last year’s open house at the new fire hall.

 Shelley Ridenour file photo

Two men were honored as 2022 firefighters of the year by the Challis Fire Department.

Darin Maxwell and Cobalt Richardson are sharing the title this year. It’s Maxwell’s second time to receive the honor, having done so in 2020 as well.


