Darin Maxwell and Cobalt Richardson were chosen as 2022 firefighters of the year for the Challis Fire Department. They demonstrated how the jaws of life work at last year’s open house at the new fire hall.
Two men were honored as 2022 firefighters of the year by the Challis Fire Department.
Darin Maxwell and Cobalt Richardson are sharing the title this year. It’s Maxwell’s second time to receive the honor, having done so in 2020 as well.
Maxwell, 27, has been a volunteer firefighter in Challis for 10 years, starting in the junior firefighter program when he was in high school. He said he stuck with it for a decade because “it’s a good way to help the community.” Maxwell said the volunteer work is rewarding and he works with a “good group of people” in the department.
He said he and other firefighters are making good use of the new fire station in Challis, which opened in 2022. It’s beneficial to have the additional space for all the equipment and for training, Maxwell said.
Maxwell has also been a volunteer with Custer County Search and Rescue for eight years.
He encourages people who are interested in joining the fire department to visit the fire station at 6:30 p.m. the second or fourth Monday of any month. That’s when firefighters meet and train and people can come learn about the department.
Richardson’s schedule prevented his availability for an interview with The Messenger for this news story.
