The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10.

Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”


