Two of five drill holes planned this summer at Revival Gold's Joss target in Lemhi County have been completed, company President and CEO Hugh Agro reported in a news release.
The two completed holes show "a wide, strongly mineralized" interval of gold, Agro said.
"High-grade gold mineralization is exactly what we were hoping to find at Joss," Agro said. Results to date "continue to demonstrate the significant scale and high-grade potential" of the area.
A third hole was abandoned "due to difficult drilling conditions short of the target." It was drilled to a depth of about 223 meters.
Drilling continues on the fourth hole. Work on the fifth hole has yet to begin.
Revival Gold officials planned a 2,500-meter drilling program for this summer at Joss and have completed about 1,500 meters in the last two months.
A second drill rig is now on site and is expected to accelerate the pace of drilling at Beartrack-Arnett. The second drill will explore in the Haidee target area, with a goal of drilling an additional 2,500 meters. The objective at Haidee, according to Agro, is to increase the mine life for the first phase restart of gold production at the site.
Once this summer's drilling is finished, results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resources estimate. That should be ready in early 2022, he said.
Revival Gold is working to reopen Beartrack-Arnett, the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.