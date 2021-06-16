Three fires were reported last week in the Salmon-Challis Forest — two near Salmon and one in the Middle Fork Ranger District.
The 4-acre Mowitch Fire, reported June 13, is about 1.5 miles from the Indian Creek airstrip. It was caused by lightning. According to a fire summary sent out June 15, 23 firefighters and two helicopters had the fire 50 percent contained.
The Henry Fire, reported June 8, was about 10 miles northwest of Salmon in the Salmon‐Cobalt Ranger District. That lightning-caused fire burned about one-tenth of an acre. The fire was out on June 9.
The Sharkey Fire, reported June 7, also started 10 miles from Salmon. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it was one-tenth of an acre and was out the next day.
The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes the forest, is in high fire danger. Forest officials remind people to be careful with campfires and make sure they are fully extinguished.