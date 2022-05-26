Three restoration projects in the Upper Salmon River basin are receiving a total of $150,000 in grants for work this summer.
Funding for the second year of the Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program comes from Jervois Mining, which operates Idaho Cobalt Operations in Lemhi County.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was awarded $75,000 to help fund a cooperative venture with the Salmon-Challis Forest to remove two culverts that block fish access to a Salmon River tributary. Once removed, it’s expected that bull trout, Chinook salmon and steelhead will be able to access an additional 10 miles of prime habitat.
A $60,000 award was made to the White Clouds Preserve to continue riparian restoration work that was begun last year with funding from this program. Work will continue on some of the 432 acres along the East Fork of the Salmon River where Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout spawn and rear their young.
The Western Rivers Conservancy was granted $15,000 to assist with the purchase of 448 acres along Panther Creek. The conservancy is working to convey the land to the Salmon-Challis Forest to lay the groundwork for habitat recovery to help salmon and other fish.
Jervois officials joined with the Idaho Conservation League last year to begin the effort and committed to giving away $150,000 a year for as long as they operate in Lemhi County. Projects eligible for funding must be focused on protection and restoration of fish and wildlife habitat in the Upper Salmon basin.