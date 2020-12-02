Three old buildings at the Hughes Creek Ranger Station complex at North Fork will be removed, Salmon-Challis Forest officials said.
Buildings that aren’t used or needed on forest lands are being removed because of health and safety issues, according to North Fork District Ranger Ken Gebhardt. The building removal plan came about in response to direction from Congress in 2018 that the Forest Service develop a plan to address building, facilities, transportation and other infrastructure in forests across the United States.
An analysis “brought into stark light the huge gap between the numbers of facilities the Salmon-Challis National Forest has and those that are operational and needed,” according to Forest Engineer Mike Carroll. “The deferred maintenance needs for facilities on the forest is astronomical,” Carroll said. The Salmon-Challis forest receives about $240,000 a year to maintain 385 buildings.
An old bunkhouse, a mechanic shop and fire shop are slated for removal at Hughes Creek, Gebhardt said. The buildings haven’t been used for more than a decade and all have been condemned. The estimated deferred maintenance costs for the three buildings scheduled for removal is $910,000, Carroll said.
“Several of the buildings have been deteriorating for many years and are not safe to occupy or use due to health and safety issues and lack of structural integrity,” he said. The buildings have been damaged by flooding, high humidity and mold, and all have lead-based paint.
Forest officials determined the buildings couldn’t be salvaged because of their deteriorating condition. Few comments were submitted during the public scoping process on the plan, Gebhardt said. Most of the comments about removing the buildings were positive, he said.
Other buildings at the Hughes Creek site have been improved lately, forest officials said. Two houses and a garage were painted and the water and sewer systems were upgraded.
Improvements are planned for other historic facilities in the Salmon-Challis Forest, including the Indianola Ranger Station. The water, electric and heating systems will be upgraded and possible repairs to windows and doors will be considered. The facility is the operational headquarters of the Student Conservation Association and is used during summer.
The Hughes Creek Ranger Station was established in 1908 and used until 1969 when the station was moved to North Fork. Hughes Creek was redeveloped as a New Deal project between 1933 and 1940. Three buildings at the site continue to be used and maintained for forest employee housing and storage.