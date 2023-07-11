India Weather

People enjoy high tide waves on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, on July 6.

 Rajanish Kakade/AP

Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high July 6, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the 62.9-degree mark set July 4 and equaled July 5, according to data from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world's condition.


