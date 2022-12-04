Challis city employees Cameron Davis and Mike Shanafelt worked to clear the piles of snow off Main after two snowstorms in early November. While temperatures were colder than normal in November, there was also less precipitation in the city.
March seems to be the lone month that people have a catchy slogan to predict weather and the change of seasons to spring. Coming in like a lion, leaving like a lamb, or vice versa.
But in Challis, maybe November should become the harbinger of winter slogans and predictions.
A record high temperature of 64 was set at the Challis Airport on Nov. 1, while the overnight low for the first day of the month was 29. It didn’t take long for that low to exceed the daytime high for a couple of weeks, according to data from the National Weather Service. High temps for the first eight days of November exceeded freezing, ranging from 36 on Nov. 8 to 48 on Nov. 5. Lows starting creeping lower that week, dropping to 13 on Nov. 3 and 17 on Nov. 6, but a balmy 28 on Nov. 4 and 25 on Nov. 9.
Between Nov. 9 and 22, the daytime high never exceeded the 32 degree freezing point and nighttime lows were below zero on four nights — the 16th, 19th, 20th and 21st — zero on two nights — Nov. 15 and 21 — and single digits every other night.
Two of the overnight lows are new records for data kept at the airport. The 5 below zero recorded on both Nov. 18 and 19 were new lows for Challis. Those two cold nights were followed by a minus 4 reading on Nov. 20. The low rebounded to zero on Nov. 21, then hit 6 degrees a day later and topped out at 16 on Nov. 23.
Airport records date back only to 1998, when the National Weather Service began collecting its data there. Between 1895 and 1998, data was collected at various sites in the city. So, the November record temperatures could be higher or lower before 1998 at a different site.
Through Nov. 28, the Challis temperature had been below average on 21 days of the month, National Weather Service data shows. The greatest departure from average temperatures came on Nov. 18 when the high was 19 and the low was 5 below zero. That’s a 22-degree departure from normal temperatures for that day in Challis.
But the 0.27 of an inch of precipitation that landed at the airport last month was less than the normal 0.47 of an inch that accumulates in November in Challis.
It appears the March mantra could be accurate when subbing in the word November. Indeed November came in like a lamb and left like a lion.
