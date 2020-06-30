Four juveniles, all traveling in one auto, were injured in a Monday night crash on Old Lemhi Road near Boots Road, east of Salmon.
According to the Idaho State Police, the crash was reported at 8:51 p.m. A teen was driving a 1985 Toyota pickup with three passengers. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected and the pickup rolled, landing upright, state police said in a news release.
No one was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. The driver was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The passengers were taken by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.
ISP officers continue to investigate the crash.