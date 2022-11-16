BOISE — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon,” police disclosed Tuesday.
Investigators were trying to establish a timeline to re-create the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, “following all leads and identifying persons of interest,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. The killings likely occurred in the early morning. The bodies were found around noon.
The students were killed in what is considered to be “an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large,” according to police, who earlier said evidence from the scene led them to believe there was no broader risk. Police provided no information about that evidence or why they believe the victims were targeted.
Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed.
Police discovered the students’ bodies Sunday as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the campus.
Investigators are looking for a suspect, the Idaho Statesman reported late Monday night.
“All I can say is the deaths are ruled a homicide at this point, and homicide and murder are synonymous,” police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Statesman by phone. “We certainly have a crime here, so we are looking for a suspect.”
One victim was Ethan Chapin, 20, a freshman and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Police listed his address as Conway, Washington, but UI officials said he was from Mount Vernon, Washington. Different addresses were listed for a second victim, Xana Kernodle, 20, a junior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Police said she was from Avondale, Arizona, but UI officials say she was from Post Falls.
The other two victims were Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old senior majoring in marketing from Coeur d’Alene and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, also a senior, from Rathdrum.
University of Idaho president Scott Green said the students were all “killed” under tragic circumstances, and Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said all four of the students were considered victims in the investigation. Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman Monday night that none of the deceased students are believed to be responsible for the deaths.
The students likely died between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., but they weren’t discovered for hours, Bettge said.
“The police got there at noon, nothing happened in the interim and nothing happened afterward, so it seemed to be a unique occurrence that was not apt to be repeated,” said Bettge. That timeline helped authorities determine that there was not an active risk, he said.
Dahlinger declined to confirm or deny Bettge’s description of the timeline.
In a press release on Monday, Bettge said though only limited information could be shared without jeopardizing the police investigation, his heart and thoughts were with the victims and their families as well as the entire community.
“This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that senseless acts of violence can occur anywhere, at any time, and we are not immune from such events here in our community,” Bettge wrote. “Today we grieve for those who were lost and those they leave behind.”
Police did not believe there was a threat to the community, the University of Idaho wrote in a press release. The university brought in additional security staffers to help with the school’s “Safe Walks,” program, which allows students and employees to sign up to have a security guard accompany them on walks across campus.
The university said counselors would be available for students at the campus counseling center, while employees could access assistance through an employee assistance program.
“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” UI President Scott Green wrote. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up.”
The university canceled classes on Monday, and said additional security staffers were available to walk students across campus if needed during the remainder of the week. Still, the lack of information about the cause of deaths — and the fact that police have said there is no one in custody — had many parents worried about campus safety and some students leaving for Thanksgiving break early.
In a memo released Monday afternoon, Green urged university employees to be empathetic and flexible and work with students who decided to leave classes to spend time with their families.
Shortly after the bodies were found, the university advised students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the region.
A vigil for the slain students was held Wednesday.
Shortly after Moscow police announced the homicide investigation, students at the University of Virginia were also told to shelter in place after police said a suspect gunned down fellow students on a bus as they returned from a field trip. The shooting left three members of the school’s football team dead and two other students injured. The shooting touched off an intense manhunt and authorities announced Monday that a suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been apprehended.
