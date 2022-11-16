Four Dead-University of Idaho

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday. Four college students were found dead.

 Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

BOISE — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon,” police disclosed Tuesday.

Investigators were trying to establish a timeline to re-create the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, “following all leads and identifying persons of interest,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. The killings likely occurred in the early morning. The bodies were found around noon.


