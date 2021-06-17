The race slots filled early this year for the River of No Return Endurance Runs, staged in Challis Saturday, June 19.
Race organizer Paul Lind said three races are on tap — a 32K, which is about 20 miles; a 55K, which translates to about 33 miles; and a 108K, which equals 68 miles.
The two longer races begin and end at Challis city park. The shorter run starts at Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and ends at city park. The final leg of all three races is down Main street to U.S. 93 and then to the park. That allows spectators to easily cheer the runners on as they near the finish line because they can simply head to Main to watch, Lind said.
The courses all begin with runners heading toward the buffalo jump, the Lombard Trail and the town of Bayhorse. At Bayhorse, the 108K route moves toward Ramshorn, adding miles, as the 55K and 32K runners begin working back toward the city. The race routes can be viewed at runchallis.com. The course is snow-free, except the top of Ramshorn, he said.
The 108K racers begin early, with a 5 a.m. start, followed by the 55K start at 6:30 a.m. The 32K runners begin between 8:30 and 9 a.m., depending on when the shuttles get all the runners to the starting point.
Lind said this year’s field includes elite runners, some of whom are poised to possibly break course records. It all depends on weather, course conditions and the runner. The 108K course record is 12 hours, 20 minutes. The top men and women runners in the 55K finish in five or six hours.
While the 32K is shorter, “it’s a difficult race,” Lind said. The first finishers in that race come in after about three hours. That means the 55K and 32K races finish around the same time, about noon. The fastest 32K runners will probably start arriving back at city park around 11:30 a.m. The greatest number of runners arrive between 2 and 6 p.m. But, runners in all three races keep coming across the finish line up until 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Some runners are cut off if they don’t make it to the aid stations by certain times. About 30 percent of the runners who enter the 108K every year don’t finish it, Lind said.
People are invited to gather at the park to help celebrate with the racers, Lind said. At least one food vendor has indicated plans to sell food. Lind could always use more volunteers to help at aid stations, especially for the late shifts. It seems not many people want to sit in the mountains at midnight.
“And we can always use help tearing down the park,” after everything is completed, he said. To volunteer, call Lind at 208-681-5754.
Runners are coming from everywhere, he said, with plenty of Idaho runners visiting Challis, along with runners from Canada and nearly every state.
The runs are an economic boost to Challis, Lind said. Not only do the racers spend money on lodging, food, gear and fun, the race organizers buy as many supplies as possible in Challis. Some racers spend a week or so vacationing in the region, too, he said.