Members of the Challis High School class of 1988 held a 35-year reunion during the Independence Day weekend and some rode a float in the parade. Aletia (Hardman) Straub Workman waves to the crowd as classmates Justin Howard and Art Moretti look on.
Members of the Challis High School class of 1988 held a 35-year reunion during the Independence Day weekend and some rode a float in the parade. Aletia (Hardman) Straub Workman waves to the crowd as classmates Justin Howard and Art Moretti look on.
Independence Day 2023 in Challis and Clayton again meant plenty of blue, white and red banners, flags, balloons, clothes and signs.
Hundreds of people lined Main street in Challis and Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton to watch dozens of parade entrants pass by in the annual Fourth of July events. Both communities host food and games after their parades, allowing for plenty of fellowship on the country’s birthday.
The Challis parade featured 240 participants — one of the biggest parades in recent years. Classic cars, riders on horseback, a tiny pig, kids on bicycles and flatbeds, Smokey Bear, a class reunion, kids and adults with water guns and fire hoses, local businesses, balloons, and, of course, plenty of candy were all part of the parade.
Challis chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said there were 40 parade entries, an additional 16 vehicles and 14 horses in this year’s parade.
Scott and Carrie Lamb of Lambs Market were honored as parade marshals in Challis. Brothers Tom and Allen Anderson were parade marshals in Clayton.
Winners of the Challis parade were Travis Bullock on his crazy bike, the Challis Vikings Blackheart wrestling float, the tiny piglet, the American Cowgirl equestrian entry, Crazy Horse 4-H Club, Jim and Connie Sugden’s 1940 Ford, Mountain Valley Baptist Church’s float, the Bureau of Land Management float, the Forest Service entries, the EMTs and the Challis American Legion color guards.
Morgan John and Scott Colson won the Challis horseshoe tournament. Joe Furia and Jack Ivie placed second and John Hickman and Curtis Harwood finished third.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.