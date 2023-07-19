Independence Day 2023 in Challis and Clayton again meant plenty of blue, white and red banners, flags, balloons, clothes and signs.

Hundreds of people lined Main street in Challis and Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton to watch dozens of parade entrants pass by in the annual Fourth of July events. Both communities host food and games after their parades, allowing for plenty of fellowship on the country’s birthday.


