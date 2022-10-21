A report of trespassers in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season resulted in convictions of five Idaho men, Idaho Fish and Game personnel have reported.

Mike Demick, with the Fish and Game office in Salmon, said the five men ended up paying a total of $21,975 in fines. Their hunting and fishing privileges were suspended for a total of 15 years, they are on probation cumulatively for 34 years and were ordered to complete a cumulative total of 330 hours of community service, stemming from 50-plus charges filed against them in Idaho courts. Plea agreements were reached with the men, which resulted in the dismissal of some charge in exchange for guilty pleas to other charges.

