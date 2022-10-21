A report of trespassers in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season resulted in convictions of five Idaho men, Idaho Fish and Game personnel have reported.
Mike Demick, with the Fish and Game office in Salmon, said the five men ended up paying a total of $21,975 in fines. Their hunting and fishing privileges were suspended for a total of 15 years, they are on probation cumulatively for 34 years and were ordered to complete a cumulative total of 330 hours of community service, stemming from 50-plus charges filed against them in Idaho courts. Plea agreements were reached with the men, which resulted in the dismissal of some charge in exchange for guilty pleas to other charges.
Charges were filed in six Idaho counties, including Custer, where the crimes occurred, Demick said. Details of the Custer County convictions of the men from Fruitland, Parma and Payette, have been published in previous editions of The Challis Messenger.
Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann reminds people of the importance of reporting wildlife crimes. That’s how the five men were convicted, he said, when Pahsimeroi Valley residents contacted law enforcement authorities.
“The investigation revealed a shocking number of fish and game violations,” Wippermann said of these cases. Charges couldn’t be filed for some of the offenses that officers believe the men committed, because the statute of limitations had been exceeded, he said. It’s common for violations to occur for many years before being detected, he said.
Demick reminds people they can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline any time to report Fish and Game violations. The number is 800-632-5999.
