People are invited to share their stories and memories as the 50th anniversaries of the Stanley ambulance and clinic are celebrated later this month.
An anniversary celebration is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Velvet Falls Dance Hall in Stanley. Appetizers will be served.
Maryellen Easom, one of the event organizers, asks that people use the open mic at the event to recall "joyous, sad, funny or even hair-raising experiences" they've had with the ambulance and clinic in the last half-century.
Marie Osborn, who established the clinic, is expected to attend. In 1972, Osborn became Idaho's first nurse practitioner and opened Stanley's Salmon River Clinic. She was the sole licensed provider of primary care and emergency services for the Sawtooths and upper Salmon River country until 1999. The Stanley clinic was the first place in rural, Central Idaho to provide ambulance services. Before that service began injured and sick people were driven in Forest Service station wagons to the nearest medical provider.
Donations are being sought by Stanley emergency service providers to establish a fund for a paid on-call EMT system to help ensure "quick and efficient 911 ambulance responses," Easom said. People can donate at the Oct. 15 open house.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.