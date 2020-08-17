Originally hoping to have the new Seventh Street bridge in place by Labor Day, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said the construction project’s start date had to be pushed to the day after the holiday because of the coronavirus.
“We’re disappointed because we like working with theses agencies to get projects done,” Barrett said, referring to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The delay also pushes the project into the next fiscal year, which adds more bureaucracy to the process, according to Barrett.
The pandemic slowed FEMA workers’ ability to send the city a letter of commitment legally stating their intent to fund the project. Without the letter, Barrett said city officials couldn’t order materials for the project. To add to the troubles, when the city finally received the letter, materials were hard to come by, he said.
Once the state started reopening a few months ago, Barrett said many entities tried to make up for lost time on their construction projects and ordered materials. That means wait times for deliveries have tripled.
“What would have been here in 30 days, they said it will taken them 90 to 100 days to get here, for example,” Barrett said.
The project is slated for completion by Halloween. Construction projects in the fall aren’t ideal, Barrett said, but the pandemic forced the city’s hand.
“All we can do is try to work with the rules that are present,” Barrett said.