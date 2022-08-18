Eight fires are currently burning in the Salmon-Challis Forest, including the large Moose Fire that was reported July 17.
So far this summer, 23 wildfires have been reported on the Salmon-Challis. The forest, and Central Idaho, remain listed in extreme fire danger and stage 1 fire restrictions are in place.
The Salmon River Road was reopened to traffic last week, but on Monday morning the Forest Service issued a warning to people that the road will be intermittently closed because of fire growth along the Main Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek. The fire is now causing rocks, logs and debris to roll, posing problems for the road, forest officials said in a news release.
The human-caused Moose Fire has grown to 78,729 acres, burning west and south of North Fork in the Pine Creek and Stormy Peak areas. It was listed as 34 percent contained Monday evening. A total of 1,013 personnel are assigned to that fire, including six helicopters. Management of the fire was switched Tuesday to another Type 1 team.
The Woodtick Fire now covers 5,642 acres burning about 27 miles west of Challis. A 42-person crew has been assigned to the lightning-caused fire that started July 14. Firefighters made multiple attempts to engage the fire directly from ground and air but it was ultimately determined to be unsafe for firefighters to fight it directly, fire officials said. The evacuation order for Camas Creek residents because of the Woodtick Fire remains in place.
The Norton Fire, about 7 miles northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness area, has burned 470 acres. Initially, the fire was attacked with 25 firefighters and two helicopters. But access to the fire and the fire’s behavior led fire officials to change the strategy to point protection. It is being monitored by a crew of 15 using helicopters and remote cameras.
On Monday the fire grew about 30 acres toward Norton Lookout. The lookout and buildings were covered with structure wrap a couple of weeks ago. That wrap reflects radiant heat and averts embers from settling directly on the building, fire managers said.
Pete’s Fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 14. It’s 1 mile east of Moyer and has burned about 9 acres. Some firefighters and equipment from the Moose Fire have been diverted to Pete’s Fire in at attempt to box the fire in. It’s being battled by helicopter and air tanker drops and a rappel crew.