Western Wildfires Biden Plan

A firefighter monitors a backfire while battling the Mosquito Fire in California last September.

 Noah Berger/AP

BILLINGS, Mont. — The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced, as officials struggle to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change.

Under a strategy now entering its second year, the Forest Service is trying to prevent out-of-control fires that start on public lands from raging through communities. But in an interview with The Associated Press, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack acknowledged that the shortage of workers that’s been plaguing other sectors of the economy is hindering the agency’s wildfire efforts.


