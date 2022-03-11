The death of the ninth Custer County resident from COVID-19 was confirmed Friday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials reported a man in his 60s had died from the virus.
The most recent death from coronavirus in the county came in late February.
At the end of the day Friday, there were two active cases of the virus in the county. Lemhi County had four active cases on Friday. In Butte County there were no active cases on Friday.
Idaho's death toll from the virus, at the end of the day Friday, stood at 4,819. To date, a total of 437,931 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Idahoans.
