The slate of events and attractions shrunk at the last minute at Saturday's Clayton Heritage Day, but the 150 or so attendees found plenty of ways to have fun and fill their tummies.
The 11th incarnation of the event, spearheaded by Clayton Museum volunteers, featured a crosscut saw contest, a chili contest, a demonstration of fly tying, guided tours of the museum, homemade root beer and plenty of chatting.
Frank Smith set up shop next to a big window inside the museum to take advantage of the natural light as he tied flies. Smith, a Clayton Museum board member who helped build the museum's barn and helped restore the main museum building, said he ties flies for himself and for friends. He used to tie so many that he sold the flies, but Smith said those days are behind him. Among the flies he made as visitors watched were a San Juan worm and a Christmas tree. His cowboy hat was adorned with countless other varieties.
Smith's wife, Bev, rounded up seven contestants in the chili contest, judged by two ladies. Once the judging was completed and winners announced, the attendees dove into the chili, cornbread and crackers. Despite the absence of the 4-H club who had said they would sell concessions, there was plenty of chili to go around with most people heading back for seconds or thirds.
Museum volunteers were split in their recollection of whether seven entries was more or less than in past years, so they settled on agreeing it was about the same number as in the past.
Cooks bring their prepared chili to the barn, where they can make last-minute touches or additions. Unlike the Custer County Fair chili cook-off, the Clayton chefs can cook at home, they're not required to set up and cook while everyone watches.
Amber Mullen of Ketchum captured the blue ribbon with her white chili. Her crock pot didn't want to heat it up early in the contest, but by the time the judges sampled the other six options, the white chili had warmed up and was deemed yummy. Mullen said she attended Heritage Day last year and ate chili, but this was her first time as a chili contestant.
Cindy Braden of the Sawmill area and Colleen Fulkerson of Clayton finished second and third with their more traditional red chili entries.
After everyone chomped on chili, the fun moved outside the barn for the timed crosscut saw competition so people could work off their chili calories. Mullen and her chili-cooking partner Gina McLaren, also from Ketchum, didn't fare as well sawing a log as they did cooking chili. Mullen said their time of more than four minutes was pretty bad, compared to the fastest time set by Myron Combs and Gary Kauer. The two men lopped the piece of log off in 16 seconds.
Even a group of ATVers and motorcyclists who stopped by to check out the fun got in on the sawing action. Jason Weimer and his son, Chase, from St. Anthony, had to be convinced to give it a try, but zipped right through the log like it was a twig.
It's all about pushing the crosscut saw, not pulling, museum board member Cheryl Baker said. Baker was the official timer of the contest, armed with her trusty stopwatch and whistle.
The husband-wife team of Michael and Liesl Powell of Obsidian watched all the other contestants before stepping up as the last team. They gleaned knowledge -- both what to do and what not to do -- and got through the log pretty quickly.
The line to get in on the homemade root beer was long for a couple of hours. Jolene and Marshall Ogden showed off their skills to mix up a giant batch that was kept cool in two big cooler jugs.