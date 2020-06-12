Savage Strong Fitness co-owner Meri Galvan reopened her business last month and she said she is happy members are out of their homes and back working out.
Now that Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan allows groups of up to 50 people to gather, Galvan said group fitness classes are back on the table. It has been a slow process opening up again, but Galvan said it is worth it.
“It was frustrating, for sure,” Galvan said, referring to how she and her husband, Sony, had to close their business while people were forced to stay home. “It’s not like we’re a restaurant. We can’t do curbside service.”
During the lockdown, Galvan worried about both the financial health of her business and the physical health of her patrons. To that end, the Galvans experimented with online training and rented equipment for members to use at home. Those options weren’t a replacement for going to the gym and working with a trainer, but Galvan said it was better than nothing.
As people return to the gym, they’ll find adjustments to comply with state health department guidelines. Several cardio machines, which are usually lined up right next to each other, had to be moved to different parts of the gym to make room for 6 feet of physical distance, Galvan said.
When people come into the gym they will be given a towel and a spray bottle of disinfectant. Gym-goers are usually good about sanitizing equipment after they use it, but Galvan said they are making it “more convenient and obvious.”
“We have to train our members to be more diligent,” Galvan said.
While the state was locked down, Galvan worried about the connection between physical health and mental health. If people aren’t allowed to de-stress through exercise, anxiety can build up and lead to depression, she said. When they reopened the gym, Galvan said one of the things that struck her was how grateful people were. People coming into the gym thanked her for the chance to get a good workout in after being in quarantine.
“We feel really good about it,” Galvan said.
While customers had to either take a break or work out at home during the virus stay-at-home order, users of the gym in Challis didn’t. The RERC Fitness Center, managed by Nancy Del Colletti, stayed open during the lockdown with permission from Challis Mayor Mike Barrett. Barrett issued a letter declaring the fitness center an essential business after Del Colletti explained its importance for rehabilitation and physical wellness. Del Colletti assured the mayor her staff would increase the frequency of sanitizing at the gym and would post literature on the warnings signs of COVID-19.
“We work out to be healthier,” Barrett, who uses the fitness center regularly, said. “Fitness is a part of our health. It’s essential.” Barrett said while he was working out during the lock down there weren’t any issues. Not enough people go to the gym at the same time to breach physical distancing standards, according to Barrett, and those who do wipe everything down and keep their distance from one another.
“Sometimes if people come in, I’ll just leave,” Tad Stuart, a Challis resident who has regularly visited the fitness center for 40 years, said.
Stuart said there are only about five regulars at the fitness center and they intentionally don’t use the gym at the same time. Stuart said he increased the amount of time he spends cleaning while he lifts, wiping equipment down before and after each use.
Originally surprised Barrett allowed the fitness center to stay open, Stuart said he wasn’t going to complain. Going to the gym is good for him, Stuart said, because it has been “very therapeutic, both physically and mentally.”