Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary netted about $4,000 from last Saturday’s annual dinner and auction held this year in Mackay to make it easier for animal supporters there to show their support for Custer County’s only nonprofit animal shelter near Challis.
It turned out that two major events were held at overlapping times in Mackay that evening. The sanctuary event and a corned beef and cabbage dinner-movie fundraiser at the Mackay Main Theater hosted by Mackay Arts Council and Lost Rivers Economic Development. The latter raised about $1,500 for the theater, said Bill Ford, arts council co-chairman.
Somehow, it worked. More importantly, people had fun at both fundraisers.
The two events took place a block apart on Mackay’s Main Street and competed for attendance but there was some synergy involved. Some people attended parts of both fundraisers or donated to both.
Animal sanctuary board members were delighted to connect with Mackay Friends of Animals, said sanctuary board Chairwoman Nancy White. The Mackay group donated $500 to the Challis animal shelter. Meanwhile, Mackay Friends of Animals President Margie Hocking Van Orden didn’t get to meet White. Van Orden was cooking corned beef and cabbage at the Marjo, the concession area adjacent to the Mackay Main Theater, in her role as director of theater events for Lost Rivers Economic Development. She delivered her group’s check to the animal sanctuary event.
It seems movers and shakers in small towns always wear multiple hats. Former Custer County Commissioner Lin Hintze, the vice president of Lost River Economic Development, and wife Dion, split their time Saturday night between the two events.
About 40 dinners were served at the sanctuary’s dinner, compared with 80 at the theater.
Bidding at the animal sanctuary auction was spirited. Auctioneer-brothers Patrick and Bill Seefried of Mackay kept things lighthearted, but competitive, as animal lovers pushed bids higher, even on some white elephants. Sanctuary founder and CEO Tirzah Stuart helped with her intermittent comments of “Come on, it’s for the animals” whenever a bidder hesitated to up the ante. Either the Seefrieds or Stuart usually succeeded in squeezing a few more dollars out of the good-natured buyers.
Sitting next to three of auctioneer William Seefried’s redheaded daughters, Rylan Rios Caldwell was the youngest and one of the most enthusiastic bidders. Rylan’s grandmother, Michelle Christianson of Clayton and Twin Falls and a new board member of the animal sanctuary, had to physically restrain her grandson from bidding on some items.
Mackay animal lovers have raised $10,000 in the last three years with an annual “mutt strut,” Van Orden said. It funds spay and neuter clinics to keep the cat and dog populations in Mackay from exploding. Initially, Friends of Mackay Animals wanted to build an animal shelter, but there are many hurdles to clear and for now the group is content to work with the Challis sanctuary. Perhaps mutt struts could be held someday in Mackay and Challis, she said, and maybe in Arco.
It’s tough to educate people about the importance of spaying and neutering pets, Van Orden said. People don’t realize it gives their animals a longer, better life and that spay-neuter-release-feed programs for stray cats keeps the feline population down. Providing food and shelter for stray cats keeps the population down by keeping competing cats out and diminishing the drive to reproduce. Mackay Friends of Animals didn’t get as many takers as they wanted for the first spay and neuter clinics, when they brought in a Blackfoot veterinarian to “fix” critters for half price, Van Orden said, so there was no charge for later clinics.
Down the street at the theater, plenty of out-of-towners ate corned beef and cabbage and attended the showing of “The Quiet Man,” a classic movie set in Ireland starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, Van Orden said. Both were appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Six similar fundraising events are planned, mostly to benefit Mackay’s Main Theater, said Van Orden. Eventually the Mackay groups would like to host monthly fundraisers.