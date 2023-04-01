The Idaho House of Representatives last week killed a bill that would have placed strict restrictions on who could vote using absentee ballots or even request an absentee ballot.

The House voted 30-40 to kill House Bill 205, which would have prohibited Idahoans from voting by absentee ballot for convenience. If the bill had passed, only Idahoans in the military at the time of the election, who had an illness, disability or were hospitalized, were on a religious mission, staying a second home they own outside Idaho or not being able to leave work or university classes could have qualified for an absentee ballot.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.