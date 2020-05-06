Many Custer County voters have already requested their absentee ballots for the May 19 primary election, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said.
About half the voters in the Challis and Round Valley precincts have requested a ballot, but only about 30 percent of the voters in the Mackay and Leslie precincts have, she said. Several precincts are mail-in only for all elections, she said, and those ballots were mailed several weeks ago and some have already been returned. Clayton, Battleground and Sunol precinct voters have become used to getting their ballots in the mail, Baker said, and their voter response rate is really high.
“We’re on a wave. We’re still getting requests in every day,” she said. “Our constituents are amazing.”
Because no polling places are open for the May 19 election, every voter must request an absentee ballot in order to vote. Ballots are not automatically mailed. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. May 19. There are several ways to request ballots. People can request absentee ballots online at idahovotes.gov or co.custer.id.us. Absentee ballot request forms are available in the foyer of the county courthouse in Challis, at the Challis and Mackay post offices and the Stanley Community Building. Or people can call the Custer County Clerk’s Office at 208-879-2360 to request a form.
The courthouse doors are now unlocked and up to five visitors are allowed in the building at any given time, Baker said. People must wear masks in the courthouse and clean their hands with sanitizer at the building’s entrance. Plexiglass shields are being installed at the counters to keep employees and customers safe.
Once a request for a ballot is received by the clerk’s office, a ballot packet is turned around immediately and mailed out to the voter, she said. Her employees developed a system which allows for speedy turnaround. And, all the ballot packets are delivered to the window of either the Challis or Mackay post office which means they are distributed without having to go to a larger post office for sorting. That speeds up the process of getting a ballot into a voter’s hands, Baker said.
All voted ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. June 2. The Idaho secretary of state and governor agreed to the longer ballot return time after deciding to conduct an absentee-only election because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ballots may be mailed back in their postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the courthouse. The election results won’t be determined until June 2.
May 19 is also the date to register to vote, for anyone who hasn’t already done so. People can register by any of the same methods used to request an absentee ballot. Proof of residency, including a utility bill, and a photo identification are necessary to register to vote.