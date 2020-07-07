BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office will perform testing on the remains of two Rexburg children who were last seen alive in September, and whose disappearance attracted national attention and led to the arrest and charging of their mother and her husband.
Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, who would have turned 8 in May, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were found dead on their mother’s new husband’s property earlier this month, according to Rexburg police. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office on June 11 took the remains to Ada County for testing, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
“Outside and ancillary testing have been ordered and will take several weeks to return,” according to the release. “Once all results are received, the forensic pathologist’s reports will be provided to the Fremont County coroner.”
The case of the missing children stretched across multiple states and lasted for months as family members waited for news about them. In February, Lori Vallow, the mother of the children, was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho on felony desertion charges. A judge set her bail at $5 million.
Police in Rexburg on June 9 executed a search warrant of the property of Vallow’s new husband, Chad Daybell, which was when the children’s remains were discovered. Daybell was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction or concealment of evidence.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office provides pathology services, for a fee, for Idaho counties without a facility of their own in which to conduct the tests. In such cases, the Ada County Coroner’s Office doesn’t take over the investigation.