Challis’ little rope tow that could, also known as Chipmunk Ski Hill, has been open the past two weekends, and skiers young and old have enjoyed mostly good conditions and sunny weather above the fog of town temperature inversions.
The ski hill will stay open as long as the snow, the equipment and Challis Ski Club and Lions Club volunteers hold out, said Bryan Parker, ski club president. Chipmunk’s annual operation is made possible by an umbrella liability insurance policy under the Challis Lions Club, Parker said.
Snow conditions so far have ranged from hard packed for opening day Friday, Jan. 11, to a few inches of fresh powder the morning of Saturday, Jan. 19. Custer Telephone Cooperative employees used the co-op’s snow cat to groom the ski slope for opening weekend, Parker said. Friendly neighbor Jeff Pedersen plowed the access road to his house and to Chipmunk plus the ski hill’s parking lot.
Snow gradually turned to cement as temperatures warmed up last Saturday afternoon. Wet snow clumped on the rope and turned into ice on the bull wheel at the top of the hill. That caused the rope to jump off the wheel, shutting things down a bit early. Volunteers rallied and got the rope tow running again by the usual closing time of about 4 p.m. But by then the sun was gone, rain had begun to fall, snow was getting slushier, skiers were getting wet and most had gone home. Chipmunk opened again Sunday morning. Temperatures stayed on the warm side and cement-like snow hadn’t frozen into concrete overnight.
Longtime skier and Chipmunk volunteer Jim Connor advises people to purchase rubber coated gloves for better grip on the rope. Gardening gloves work, preferably insulated ones with rubber covering the palms and all fingers. Without them, extra effort is needed to hang on for the ride of 1,500 linear or 300 vertical feet up the slope.
Skier numbers so far this season have ranged from a low of six on opening day to between 12 and 20 on subsequent days and a peak of 28 Jan. 20, when children outnumbered adults 2:1. Some adults have been content to sit on the deck of the warming hut and soak up sunshine while younger folks ski or snowboard.
Chipmunk is open Saturdays and Sundays, usually from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. So far, no skiers who stay on the groomed slope have hit any rocks, although snow cover is slight enough for sagebrush and tall grass to poke through on the ungroomed slope.
At the top of the ski club’s wish list is a second snowmobile, Parker said, preferably a heavy-duty snowmobile geared low so it can tow the club’s groomer. Anyone who has one they’d like to donate may contact Parker at 208-879-5562.
Skiers or snowboarders who want to check on open or closed status can go to the Chipmunk Hill Facebook page, watch for the signs that say “Ski Hill Open” on Main or call the ski hill at 208-879-5280 before driving up. Daily passes are $5 for the public or $4 for Challis Ski Club members. The membership fee is $10 per year and season passes are available for individuals and families. Food, sometimes burgers or hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate, homemade soup, chowders, stews or chili, is usually available by donation in the lodge.