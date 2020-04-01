Idahoans are being asked to refrain from all nonessential open burning as communities respond to the spread of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 affects the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems. It can cause asthma attacks and lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress, according to a news release from the Idaho departments of health and welfare, environmental quality and lands.
To avoid additional health risks, people should protect themselves from smoke exposure and not burn yard waste or other materials in burn barrels until the coronavirus risk decreases.
Besides risks to individuals, open burning can put more stress on already-stressed first responders and emergency service agencies. And, the release points out, supplies of masks or other protective gear that should be worn when open burning, are limited.
Instead of burning yard waste, the agencies suggest people leave grass clippings on lawns to add nutrients back to the soil, compost their yard waste, chip up wood waste and add it to compost piles or haul the debris to a landfill.