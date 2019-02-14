Officials from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are soliciting input on road maintenance priorities.
Middle Fork District Ranger Dennis Kuhnel told Custer County commissioners this week they want input. He said if people have comments on specific road needs, now is the time to speak up so forest officials can include those requests on the maintenance schedule.
Trees posing a hazard will be removed from campgrounds along the wild and scenic stretch of the Main Salmon River, Kuhnel said, and forest officials want input on how to manage hazard trees.
Challis Creek Road repairs hopefully will be completed prior to spring runoff this year, Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel told commissioners, allowing the closed section below Mosquito Flat Reservoir to reopen to the public. The road washed out years ago after a wildfire. Forest employees plan to submit a final draft of a biological assessment of the road repairs on threatened or endangered fish species and fisheries habitat to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service by April, Pindel said. If the two regulatory agencies agree the repairs won’t adversely affect fish, they are expected to issue a biological opinion allowing the work to proceed. The plan is to move the road above the floodplain on a curve where the worst of the washout occurred.
“We want this open prior to the fish spawning window,” Commission Chairman Wayne Butts said.
The county road crew is using its brush hog to remove vegetation that restricts motorists’ views along the sections of Challis Creek Road that the county maintains, Butts said.
The BLM’s Challis field office has to share a road crew with the Salmon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello regions, Challis BLM Manager Todd Kuck told the commissioners, so they “only get about 30 miles of road maintenance per year.” Commissioners and the public should give the local office their input on road priorities by March, he said.
Butts asked Kuck about a recent incident in which a person was ticketed for driving behind a wilderness boundary closure sign. Butts said the sign was in the wrong place for a changing boundary.
“Can we actually ticket someone for that?” Butts asked.
Kuck said he was not familiar with the incident. He said some BLM roads have seasonal closures under the local travel plan. Not just roads in wilderness or wilderness study areas are closed. Roads can be closed to protect big game winter range, to provide hunters with a non-motorized hunting opportunities and for other resource protection reasons, according to Kuck.
An environmental assessment on a comprehensive management plan for Challis wild horse roundups is scheduled to be released this month, Kuck said. What local BLM officials call a “gather” is planned for the Challis wild horse herd in August or September. Wild horse population control for 2019 will include capture by herding with helicopters, baiting horses into corrals with feed and administering a contraceptive to mares, Kuck said. Capture areas will be baited about a month prior to the roundup to get horses used to coming in for food, he said.