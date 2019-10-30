Employees from the Forest Service and Fish and Game joined forces Oct. 17 to build about 3,000 feet of fence in the upper Jesse Creek region of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The watershed around Jesse Creek lies due west of Salmon and is the main water source for the city. Employees from both agencies worked in the rain and snow to clear trees, pound posts and stretch wire.
“There were some numb hands and cold feet but everyone enjoyed working hard to protect something so valuable,” said Jeff Richards, a Fish and Game biologist who coordinated the project.
Along with protecting drinking water, the fence will also protect two species of concern that call the watershed home. The Columbia spotted frog and the western toad rely on the watershed for food and shelter. According to Richards, the deterioration of the area put them at risk.
There is a fire risk near wetlands that is a concern. According to Mike Demick, an easement specialist with Fish and Game, the watershed and surrounding wetlands have “kind of been abused” for the past several years. Dead trees choke the area and increase the chances of a wildfire near the water source. The project involves clearing the trees to allow for new growth.
“These things always cost time and money,” Richards said. “So we volunteered some of our guys and they volunteered some of their guys. It’s great team building.”
The watershed project is ongoing. Richards said the watershed covers about 10 acres, which leaves a few thousand feet of fence to still be constructed. The Forest Service and Fish and Game plan to add water bars to the watershed to slow erosion from cow trails.
“What a great start to a great project,” said Richards. “This is the first of many projects to help Salmon’s drinking water for current and future generations.”