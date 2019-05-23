An air ambulance helicopter base is expected to open this summer at Salmon Valley Airport, providing 20-minute emergency flight time to Challis.
Air Methods, the parent company of Air Idaho Rescue based at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, plans a “soft opening” of the base in July and a grand opening in August, said Gregg Hardy, regional business development manager for the company.
Hardy met with Challis Area Health Center staffers to explain plans for the Salmon-based air ambulance service.
In life-threatening conditions, the faster flight time from Salmon to Challis could save lives, said Steve Rembelski, Challis Area Health Center executive director. The flight time for Boise-based Life Flight Network to Challis is 50 minutes, according to crew members who were at the Challis Health Fair earlier this month.
“This is huge news for Challis,” Rembelski said. “We’re excited about them being here. In a truly time-sensitive emergency, nobody cares what it costs to save lives.”
Air Idaho Rescue already has bases in Idaho Falls, Driggs, Soda Springs and West Yellowstone, Montana. It operates AStar helicopters. The flight crew includes a nurse, medic and pilot. A crew will be based in Salmon, Hardy said. The Salmon crew will include four nurses, four medics and two mechanics. Each shift will have a pilot, nurse and medic on duty, with pilots working 12-hour shifts and the clinicians on call 24 hours.
Flight time from Salmon to larger hospitals in Idaho Falls or Missoula is a little over an hour, Hardy said.
“We’re excited to bring our flying ICU to where the patients are and to cut down on arrival time,” Hardy wrote. “Being here in Salmon will cut down on the time it takes to provide the care these patients need.”
Unlike nonprofit air ambulance services such as Air St. Luke’s and Life Flight Network that sell memberships and charge no flight fees to members, Air Idaho Rescue works with patients and insurance companies to keep bills down, Hardy said.
No patient unable to pay for a medically necessary flight is turned down, Hardy said of Air Idaho Rescue. Air Idaho Rescue has a patient advocacy program that goes to bat for patients to get the highest possible reimbursement from their insurance companies in order to keep patient out-of-pocket expenses down, he said.
Air Methods is a large company with helicopter and fixed-wing air ambulance bases in 48 states, shooting to add Utah and Oregon in order to have bases in all 50, said Hardy. Air Idaho Rescue currently has three helicopters and an airplane. A fourth helicopter will be based in Salmon.
The helicopters can fly after dark but are constrained by Federal Aviation Administration visual flight rules, Hardy said. Pilots are capable of flying only by instruments after dark or in cloudy situations. The Air Idaho Rescue crews can help search and rescue volunteers, said Roger Anderson, EMT liaison for Air Idaho Rescue. Air Idaho Rescue does not charge search and rescue organizations for its help, and the air ambulance service performs free trainings and educational programs in the communities it serves, Hardy said.