Idaho Fish and Game began helicopter surveys last week to determine the number of deer and elk throughout the Salmon region. Surveys will continue through January.
The surveys cover every game management unit in Fish and Game’s Salmon region, excluding unit 36 that surrounds Stanley.
Disturbances to animals will be kept to a minimum to acquire accurate information, Fish and Game officials said. Information gathered from the aerial surveys will be used along with information from radio collars to determine the health of deer and elk. The combined information will be used to plan for future hunting seasons.
People with questions about the counts may call the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.